Nevada topples San Diego State behind stifling defense

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - After a nearly two-week hiatus, the Nevada women’s basketball team (12-4, 4-0 conf.) gutted out a 58-46 win over San Diego State (9-9, 3-4 conf.) Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack moves to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since its 2009-10 WAC campaign.

Senior Da’Ja Hamilton led all Nevada scorers with 18 points while adding a rebound and an assist. Freshman Audrey Roden recorded 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Senior Amaya West had a notable performance with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Senior Kylie Jimenez paced the Pack with four assists and four steals while chipping in six points and six rebounds. Sophomore Alyssa Jimenez powered Nevada on the boards, grabbing seven and adding two blocks, two assists, two points and one steal.

“I’m proud of how we came together tonight, especially coming off of a pause,” said Hamilton. “We trusted one another and fed off of each other’s energy. It’s important we stick together and play as a team.”

The Wolf Pack forced 24 Aztec turnovers, the second-most its forced this season. The Pack scored 23 points off turnovers.

Nevada found itself down 14-9 to end the first quarter. The Pack chipped away at the Aztec lead in the second on a Nia Alexander layup, giving a 17-16 Nevada lead. San Diego took a 24-22 lead into half.

Nevada went on a 4-0 run to close the third quarter thanks to two made free throws and a jumper by Roden, grabbing a 38-34 lead.

The Pack controlled the fourth, outscoring San Diego State 21-12. With Wednesday’s win, Nevada has now won 11 of its last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Nevada hosts UNLV on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.