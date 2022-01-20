More college athletes navigate profiting off their personal brands

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last summer the NCAA made the announcement to allow student-athletes monetize their name, image, and likeness.

Football and basketball dominate the estimated $8 billion in revenue.

Colleges and universities still cannot pay athletes but they’re now allowed to accept endorsement deals, sell their own merchandise and make cash off their social media accounts.

Now that we’re able to do that it just opens the doors for more opportunities,” said University of Nevada Golf player Trey Davis .

He is now the third college athlete being sponsored by local meal prep company Mother of Macros.

In exchange for promotion, student athletes receive a $250 gift card every month so they can order whatever meals they like and get them delivered.

For Davis, who has type one diabetes this allows him to save money on meals and keeps him performing without sugar crashes.

“It’s definitely helpful because they have all macros and with diabetes I need to count the carbs because that determines how much insulin I need for the day or for that meal.

If athletes have an specific goal, there nutritionists available for guidance.

“I’m available whenever an athlete has an specific question,” said Lindsay Seylar, nutritionist at Mother of Macros. “It is extremely important for our local athletes to be able to go as far as they can in the career and being able to help them with that is extremely rewarding.”

Davis says he’s looking forward to many more doors opening in the future now with the hole in one to receive financial support and having healthier options whenever he needs them.

