Conserve Nevada grant program seeks public input

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) is launching the next phase of one of Nevada’s conservation and recreational grant programs. The new program will be called “Conserve Nevada”, which was formerly known as the Conservation and Resource Bond Program.

Conserve Nevada renews Nevada’s original conservation bond program that was enacted in 2002. Through the program, $217.5 million in bond proceeds will be leveraged over the next decade.

The allocation includes $77.5 million in grants to nonprofits, local/county governments, and other agencies for projects to enhance recreational trails and facilities, acquire and protect environmentally sensitive land, improve river corridors and watersheds, improve wildlands to reduce fire risk, and protection of Nevada’s historic and cultural resources. $60 million will be provided to the Nevada Division of State Parks and Nevada Department of Wildlife for improvements to wildlife habitat, wildlife facilities, and Nevada’s state parks.

As the Conserve Nevada program gets underway, all Nevada residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in an upcoming listening session to share their input.

Here is more info about upcoming sessions you can participate in:

• Elko (Carlin): February 1, 5:30pm-6:30pm at the Nevada Army National Guard Readiness Center, 100 University Avenue

• Reno: February 8, 6pm-7pm at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Headquarters (Main Board Room), 6980 Sierra Center Pkwy #120

• Statewide Virtual Listening Session: February 10, 6pm-7pm, Click here to join the video meeting.

