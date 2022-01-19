WCSD seeks input on possible zoning changes in southeast Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is asking for the community’s input when it comes to possible zoning changes in southeast Reno. The Zoning Advisory Committee, comprised of volunteers from the community who advise the Board of Trustees, is meeting on Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School.
The committee will be talking about school attendance zoning changes because of new housing developments in the area, along with the addition of a new elementary school.
All potential zoning changes discussed will be for the 2023-2024 school year. The committee may take action to recommend to the Board of Trustees zoning changes that may impact the following schools:
- Brown Elementary School
- Double Diamond Elementary School
- Nick Poulakidas Elementary School
- Donner Springs Elementary School
- Hidden Valley Elementary School
- Edward Pine Middle School
- Kendyl Depoali Middle School
- Earl Wooster High School
- Damonte Ranch High School
Members of the public and the media are invited to view the agenda and materials for the meeting here. Questions or comments can also be submitted online to zoning@washoeschools.net.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.