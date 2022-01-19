North Valleys High School switches to temporary distance learning due to illnesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - North Valleys High School will transition to distance learning for Wednesday and Thursday, January 19 and 20, because of a high number of staff illnesses. A message was sent to families by the school’s principal informing them that there will be no in-person instruction for the next two days. No mention is made of COVID-19 and whether any staff members were infected, but the message does note a high number of absences due to illness. Classes will resume on campus on Friday.

You can read the full message from Principal Desiree Mandeville here:

Due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, our school will go to Temporary Distance Learning tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20. There will be no in-person instruction at North Valleys High School tomorrow and Thursday, and no extracurricular activities—including athletics and performing arts practices or performances—before or after school. Your student will find lessons and guidance online from their teachers, and teachers will be reaching out to students with more information.

In-person instruction will resume on Friday, January 21.

A two-day breakfast and lunch pack can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen, 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks, Nevada.

I know our move to Temporary Distance Learning is a difficult adjustment for you, our families, and it is certainly not what we had hoped for. I am, however, very grateful for the hard work and support of staff, students, and their families during this time.

