Advertisement

North Valleys High School switches to temporary distance learning due to illnesses

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - North Valleys High School will transition to distance learning for Wednesday and Thursday, January 19 and 20, because of a high number of staff illnesses. A message was sent to families by the school’s principal informing them that there will be no in-person instruction for the next two days. No mention is made of COVID-19 and whether any staff members were infected, but the message does note a high number of absences due to illness. Classes will resume on campus on Friday.

You can read the full message from Principal Desiree Mandeville here:

Due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, our school will go to Temporary Distance Learning tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20. There will be no in-person instruction at North Valleys High School tomorrow and Thursday, and no extracurricular activities—including athletics and performing arts practices or performances—before or after school. Your student will find lessons and guidance online from their teachers, and teachers will be reaching out to students with more information.

In-person instruction will resume on Friday, January 21.

A two-day breakfast and lunch pack can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen, 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks, Nevada.

I know our move to Temporary Distance Learning is a difficult adjustment for you, our families, and it is certainly not what we had hoped for. I am, however, very grateful for the hard work and support of staff, students, and their families during this time.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

Latest News

Protein Jungle is a health conscious shop focused on protein shakes and energy teas.
Health conscious drink shop opens in Sparks
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Sapori Italian Kitchen
New restaurant brings fine Italian dining to Lake Tahoe
Safe Haven sign at fire station
Safe Haven advocates dealt recent disappointments