Advertisement

New restaurant brings fine Italian dining to Lake Tahoe

Sapori Italian Kitchen
Sapori Italian Kitchen(Caesars Entertainment)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new restaurant is bringing fine Italian dining to Lake Tahoe. Sapori Italian Kitchen is now open at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The chef at Sapori is Ivano Centemeri, the longtime chef at La Strada at ElDorado Resort Casino in Reno.

“We are excited to bring the traditional flavors of Italy to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with Sapori Italian Kitchen,” said Centemeri. “Following the success of La Strada at Eldorado, we look forward to welcoming guests to be part of our family at Sapori and continuing to honor the Carano family’s Italian roots.”

Sapori is located in the space formerly occupied by the buffet at Harrah’s. It’s open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

You can make reservations and find more information go to the Sapori website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

Latest News

Protein Jungle is a health conscious shop focused on protein shakes and energy teas.
Health conscious drink shop opens in Sparks
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Safe Haven sign at fire station
Safe Haven advocates dealt recent disappointments
North Valleys High School switches to temporary distance learning due to illnesses