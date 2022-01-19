New restaurant brings fine Italian dining to Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new restaurant is bringing fine Italian dining to Lake Tahoe. Sapori Italian Kitchen is now open at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The chef at Sapori is Ivano Centemeri, the longtime chef at La Strada at ElDorado Resort Casino in Reno.

“We are excited to bring the traditional flavors of Italy to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with Sapori Italian Kitchen,” said Centemeri. “Following the success of La Strada at Eldorado, we look forward to welcoming guests to be part of our family at Sapori and continuing to honor the Carano family’s Italian roots.”

Sapori is located in the space formerly occupied by the buffet at Harrah’s. It’s open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

You can make reservations and find more information go to the Sapori website.

