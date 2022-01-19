Advertisement

Impact of the Joined Forces Distracted Driving Campaign

The impact of law enforcement cracking down on distracted drivers.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police departments across Nevada are joining forces to eliminate distracted driving habits. The statewide Joined Forces Distracted Driving Campaign has made an impact.

This is a reminder of Nevada’s Distracted Driving Law. With funding from the Joining Forces program and the Office of Traffic Safety, more police officers can be on the streets. The City of Sparks shared besides seeing more people pulled over, law enforcement presence means safety, and one driver fatality is one too many.

If you get a text message or need to send one while driving, pull over and park in a safe location. In the case you have a passenger in the car, make the passenger the designated texter. Drivers always have the option to put their cell phones in the glove box, center console, or even in the trunk.

City of Sparks Council Member Kristopher Dahir shared the importance of cracking down on the issue of distracted driving,

“They say two-thirds of 18 to 34-year-olds are driving distracted of some sort which is interesting and then older than that it’s almost of half of everybody else, and so that’s a lot of distracted driving and our fatalities are not coming down right now, so I think it’s crucial they are doing this,” Dahir said.

This increase in public awareness is critical to lives being saved. Applications on your phone’s app store are free and available to turn off notifications while you drive. The Joined Forces Distracted Driving Campaign runs until January 22.

For more ways to keep you and your family safe while driving, click here.

