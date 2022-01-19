Advertisement

Health conscious drink shop opens in Sparks

Protein Jungle is a health conscious shop focused on protein shakes and energy teas.
Protein Jungle is a health conscious shop focused on protein shakes and energy teas.
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Stephanie Guerra is a Sparks native and wanted to share her healthy hobby with the community. A few months ago, Guerra and her husband opened Protein Jungle. It’s a health conscious shop focused on protein shakes and energy teas.

“I was trying to create a spot here in Sparks where people can come and join together as a community and also seek healthier options,” Guerra said.

Despite the pandemic, Guerra didn’t let that stop her from chasing her dreams.

“I didn’t really see COVID as an obstacle,” she said. “I looked at it more as an opportunity.”

Now, with a few months under their belt, they’re partnering with other businesses and personal trainers in the Sparks area to positively impact the community.

“Especially now that we’re settled in, we’re definitely looking at ways to give back to the community,” she said.

One way they’re giving back is through a promotion for Sparks residents. If customers mention “Secret Sparks” they will get two dollars off their first order.

Guerra and her family recently expanded the business by investing in a food truck. She hopes to bring Protein Jungle to events around the Reno-Sparks area. But they aren’t done expanding yet. Guerra hopes to set up shop in Spanish Springs too.

You can learn more by visiting Protein Jungle’s Instagram page.

