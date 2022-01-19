Advertisement

37-year-old man killed in pedestrian crash

A 37-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Military Road and Kelly Lane. He later died...
A 37-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Military Road and Kelly Lane. He later died from his injuries.(Dan | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to Military Road and Kelly Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian is a 37-year-old man and was transported to a regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is at the crash scene and will investigate this incident.

Southbound Military Road will be closed for an extended period as the major accident team investigates.

