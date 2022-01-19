37-year-old man killed in pedestrian crash

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to Military Road and Kelly Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian is a 37-year-old man and was transported to a regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is at the crash scene and will investigate this incident.

Southbound Military Road will be closed for an extended period as the major accident team investigates.

