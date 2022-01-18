Advertisement

Updated WCSD COVID-19 protocols

WCSD adopts the 5-day isolation period for students who test positive.
WCSD adopts the 5-day isolation period for students who test positive.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:40 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District adopted a 5-day exclusion period for COVID-19 exposures, following guidance from state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control. A self-screening model is available for families to use if their child begins to experience COVID-19 related symptoms.

WCSD will no longer be making individual notifications to families regarding potential exposures due to the shortened exclusion timeframe. Here are the important steps families need to follow-

Monitor students daily for any COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop or your student tests positive, keep them home and notify the school. In the case someone at home has COVID-19, students must also stay home unless they are vaccinated and are symptom-free.

Contact your student’s nurse if your child tests positive to receive guidance on a return time. Students who test positive will isolate for five days. If their symptoms are improving and they have not experienced a fever or any other COVID-related symptoms without the use of medication- they can return to school.

Community COVID-19 rates can be found by visiting Nevada COVID-19 School Dashboard or the Truckee Meadows COVID-19 risk meter.

Children from 5 to 16 years old can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Immunize Nevada website to locate a community clinic nearest you.

For more information on the school district’s COVID protocols, click here.

