Reno company helps businesses give back to the community through credit card fees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the pandemic, many local companies had to come up with creative ways to support their communities and one idea gaining traction is Gratis Gives.

“It connects local businesses with local nonprofits and during the pandemic that has proven to be very substantial,” said Kirk Allaire, owner of Gratis Gives. “It’s never a more important time to give to your local community than right now.”

The Gratis team audits credit card payment processing fees business owners are already paying, then cuts down the costs and reallocates a portion of those savings to a nonprofit of the client’s choice.

“The success of this program is based solely on the merchant’s that go out of their way to do business with us,” said Allaire. “All of the money is raised by the participating merchants.”

Prior to working with Gratis Gives, co-owner of OCG Creative, Jill Rutherford said “it always felt empty writing a check at the end of the year.”

The web developer and digital marketing company was one of the first to sign up for the charitable initiative.

“I was sold immediately, I talked to my partners and it was probably one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made,” said Rutherford.

She adds because the work of the company is done online, the company didn’t feel the effects of the pandemic, which made being part of Gratis Gives even more significant.

“As a company, you know, we all want to make money and so you have three options cash, credit card, or check, and now more than ever, every transaction is meaningful, if it’s a credit card transaction,” said Rutherford. “Because we know every time we swipe, there’s a portion going back into the community every single time.”

So far Gratis Gives has donated $98,000 to more than a dozen local nonprofits, including For Kids Foundation, Nevada Diabetes Association, Care Chest, and Children’s Cabinet.

