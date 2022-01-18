Advertisement

Reno company helps businesses give back to the community through credit card fees

By Freixys Casado
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the pandemic, many local companies had to come up with creative ways to support their communities and one idea gaining traction is Gratis Gives.

“It connects local businesses with local nonprofits and during the pandemic that has proven to be very substantial,” said Kirk Allaire, owner of Gratis Gives. “It’s never a more important time to give to your local community than right now.”

The Gratis team audits credit card payment processing fees business owners are already paying, then cuts down the costs and reallocates a portion of those savings to a nonprofit of the client’s choice.

“The success of this program is based solely on the merchant’s that go out of their way to do business with us,” said Allaire. “All of the money is raised by the participating merchants.”

Prior to working with Gratis Gives, co-owner of OCG Creative, Jill Rutherford said “it always felt empty writing a check at the end of the year.”

The web developer and digital marketing company was one of the first to sign up for the charitable initiative.

“I was sold immediately, I talked to my partners and it was probably one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made,” said Rutherford.

She adds because the work of the company is done online, the company didn’t feel the effects of the pandemic, which made being part of Gratis Gives even more significant.

“As a company, you know, we all want to make money and so you have three options cash, credit card, or check, and now more than ever, every transaction is meaningful, if it’s a credit card transaction,” said Rutherford. “Because we know every time we swipe, there’s a portion going back into the community every single time.”

So far Gratis Gives has donated $98,000 to more than a dozen local nonprofits, including For Kids Foundation, Nevada Diabetes Association, Care Chest, and Children’s Cabinet.

If you would like to get in touch with Gratis Gives, click here or call (855) 464-7284.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance

Latest News

Martin Luther King Memorial Caravan leaving Sparks United Methodist Church
Remembering Martin Luther King with a drive
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Volunteers cleaning the Rosewood Lakes Nature Study area as part of the "Day of Service" on the...
Day of Service at Rosewood Lakes Nature Study Area
Catholic Charities to raffle off Pro Bowl tickets.
Pro Bowl tickets to be raffled off