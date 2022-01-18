Advertisement

Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity

In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild is shown. Roemhild, the Connecticut opera singer who drew gunfire when she smashed an SUV through security checkpoints outside President Donald Trump's Florida home is mentally ill and wasn't taking her medication before leading a trooper on a wild chase, her attorney told a judge Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Florida prosecutors and Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer accepted Hannah Roemhild’s plea during a brief hearing Tuesday with the 32-year-old singer appearing by Zoom from her home state.

Federal prosecutors accepted a similar plea deal in August.

Her attorneys have said she has a history of mental illness.

Roemhild only spoke to acknowledge her presence during the three-minute hearing in West Palm Beach.

Under terms of the agreement, she must undergo psychiatric treatment and counseling and take medications, with monthly blood tests to confirm compliance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

Latest News

School closures can harm kids' mental and academic health.
COVID: Schools still struggle with infections, closures
The Wolf Pack drops its second straight game at home. Nevada and Wyoming will play again 2/26...
Cold shooting dooms Nevada in 77-67 loss to Wyoming
1-18-21
Pokes too much for Pack as Wyoming beats Nevada 77-67
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar