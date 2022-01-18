One man injured after shooting at Baldini’s Casino

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department say one man is injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Baldini’s Casino in Sparks.

Reports of a shooting came in just after 11:30 Monday night, and officers arrived at Baldini’s to find one male victim injured from multiple gun-shot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of two gun-shot injuries, which police say are both non-life threatening. Investigators say the shooting occurred when two men got into an altercation and a gun was pulled on the victim.

The shooting is under investigation at this time, and there is no threat to the public.

