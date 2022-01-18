Advertisement

Construction to begin Tuesday on median landscape, playground in Sparks

Construction on two projects in Sparks begin Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Construction on two projects in Sparks begin Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning Tuesday, January 18, the City of Sparks will begin two construction projects. One involves completing the median landscape on Disc Drive. The other project is construction on an all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina.

While the beautification project is being completed on Disc Dr., the City of Sparks will have lane closures between Sparks Blvd. and Galleria Pkwy. from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily until construction is completed. Drivers are asked to use caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the work area. The project is expected to be done in early February.

Construction on an all-abilities playground is also set to begin Tuesday at the Sparks Marina. Due to construction, a portion of the Sparks Marina parking lot and playground area will be closed as crews work to clear the area in preparation for the new playground. The project should be finished by June 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive

Latest News

WCSD adopts the 5-day isolation period for students who test positive.
Updated WCSD COVID-19 protocols
It happened just after 11:30 Monday night in the parking lot of Baldini's Casino in Sparks.
One man injured in shooting at Baldini’s Casino
Biometric technology will be available on the next generation of credit and debit cards.
Reno company helps businesses give back to the community through credit card fees
Martin Luther King Memorial Caravan leaving Sparks United Methodist Church
Remembering Martin Luther King with a drive