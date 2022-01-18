Construction to begin Tuesday on median landscape, playground in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning Tuesday, January 18, the City of Sparks will begin two construction projects. One involves completing the median landscape on Disc Drive. The other project is construction on an all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina.

While the beautification project is being completed on Disc Dr., the City of Sparks will have lane closures between Sparks Blvd. and Galleria Pkwy. from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily until construction is completed. Drivers are asked to use caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the work area. The project is expected to be done in early February.

Construction on an all-abilities playground is also set to begin Tuesday at the Sparks Marina. Due to construction, a portion of the Sparks Marina parking lot and playground area will be closed as crews work to clear the area in preparation for the new playground. The project should be finished by June 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.