Cold shooting dooms Nevada in 77-67 loss to Wyoming

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada and Wyoming went back-and-forth for much of Monday night, until the Pack hit a scoreless drought, allowing the Cowboys to pull away for the 77-67 win at Lawlor Events Center.

Kenan Blackshear’s triple with 8:12 to go pulled the Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2 MW) within a pair at 57-55. But Nevada went cold at an inopportune time, scoring just one point and not making a field goal over the next four minutes. Wyoming (13-2, 2-0 MW), meanwhile, went on an 11-1 run, with Hunter Thompson’s triple making it a 12-point game at 68-56 with four-and-a-half minutes to play.

Still, Nevada stayed within range before rallying to within six with just over two minutes on the clock. Tré Coleman and Blackshear, who finished the night with 11 points and eight rebounds, each hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to six at 73-67. The Pack got a stop on the defensive end, but could not cash in any of its three chances on its ensuing possession. Graham Ike scored on the other end for the Cowboys with 36 seconds left, and two free throws from Noah Reynolds, with 23 seconds left, stopped any hope of a Pack comeback.

The first half belied a latter 20 minutes in which the teams under 40 percent from the field. Led by Grant Sherfield, who scored 14 of his 20 points in the opening half, Nevada shot 55.6 (16-for-29) from the field. Sherfield also hit a career milestone with his first points of the night, sinking a triple from the wing to pass the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Drake Jeffries, though, countered the Pack’s hot shooting in the first half, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 20 points over the opening 20 minutes, to keep the Cowboys ahead at 40-38 at the break. Jeffries would end the night with 20, being held scoreless over the final 20 minutes.

But Ike was the problem in the second half, scoring 13 points to wrap his night with a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Nevada shot just 25 percent (8-for-32) over the frame.

