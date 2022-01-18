Average home price for Reno/Sparks up slightly in December

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price for a home in the Truckee Meadows went up slightly in December 2021. The median during the last month of the year was $545,000, an increase of 21.2 percent from 2020 and a 1.9 percent increase from the previous month, according to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors. That data is just for the Reno-Sparks area, which does not include the North Valleys or Spanish Springs. If you include the North Valleys, the average sales price for a single-family home was $550,000, and $521,750 in Sparks if you include Spanish Springs.

Most of the Reno-Sparks area saw about a 6 percent drop in the number of home sales in December when compared to that same period of time in 2020.

RSAR officials say the inventory of homes available for purchase fell by 36 percent from the previous month, reflecting the normal holiday slowdown. Homes were under contract an average of only 15 days after they were listed for sale.

