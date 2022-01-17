Advertisement

Winnemucca man arrested after armed standoff with deputies

Robert Murray was arrested following a standoff with Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies on...
Robert Murray was arrested following a standoff with Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies on January 16, 2022.(Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A Winnemucca man is facing multiple criminal charges following an armed standoff with deputies. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Mercury Avenue and Grass Valley Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 16 for a crash where one of the drivers took off from the scene.

Investigators say the license plate on the bumper that was left behind led deputies to a home on Jupiter Street. The man living there was identified as 58-year-old Robert Lane Murray of Winnemucca. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Murray pulled out a gun and threatened to harm himself. He also allegedly pointed the gun at deputies more than once. Deputies were able to evacuate a female resident while retreating from the home. The woman was later taken to a relative’s house in the city limits. Negotiators with the Tri-County Special Response Team were brought in to assist when Murray entered a standoff with law enforcement. During negotiations, it was learned Murray was a convicted felon and wanted on multiple felony warrants out of California.

After about 3 and a half hours, and with the assistance of two of Murray’s friends, Murray surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center, where he was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a First Responder, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and two counts of Fugitive from Justice.

