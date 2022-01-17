Pro Bowl tickets to be raffled off

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The NFL Pro Bowl is right around the corner and local non-profit, Catholic Charities, is raffling off two tickets to the game.

The best players from the AFC and the NFC will face off on February 6th in the all-star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A Catholic Charities board member donated the tickets, so all the money raised by the raffle will directly benefit the charity.

“We have a broad service offering, from our food pantry, our St. Vincent’s dining room, all of our emergency case management and support systems so it really does help people who are in need,” said CEO of Catholic Charities Marie Baxter.

The raffle ends January 20th and the only way to enter is online.

“Fun football weekend and you also get to help people who are really reaching out this time of year in particular,” Baxter added.

https://ccsnn.org/

