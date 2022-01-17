Advertisement

Pro Bowl tickets to be raffled off

Catholic Charities to raffle off Pro Bowl tickets.
Catholic Charities to raffle off Pro Bowl tickets.(Terri Russell)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The NFL Pro Bowl is right around the corner and local non-profit, Catholic Charities, is raffling off two tickets to the game.

The best players from the AFC and the NFC will face off on February 6th in the all-star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A Catholic Charities board member donated the tickets, so all the money raised by the raffle will directly benefit the charity.

“We have a broad service offering, from our food pantry, our St. Vincent’s dining room, all of our emergency case management and support systems so it really does help people who are in need,” said CEO of Catholic Charities Marie Baxter.

The raffle ends January 20th and the only way to enter is online.

“Fun football weekend and you also get to help people who are really reaching out this time of year in particular,” Baxter added.

https://ccsnn.org/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance

Latest News

Hunt family from Kings Beach collect trash from the Rosewood Lakes Nature Study Area on MLK...
Day of Service at Rosewood Lakes Nature Study Area
Robert Murray was arrested following a standoff with Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies on...
Winnemucca man arrested after armed standoff with deputies
The Goldwell open air museum is located just outside of Beatty, NV in Nye County
Silver State Sights - Goldwell Open Air Museum
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation hosts a day of service to honor MLK Jr.
Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.