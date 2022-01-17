Fans pack resorts, sportsbooks for NFL Wild Card Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The NFL Playoffs are here and plenty of people have made their way down to the Atlantis Sportsbook looking to have some fun, win some money, and eat and drink. That also means good business for the resort.

From Eagles-Bucs to Niners-Cowboys, and even fans whose teams are already eliminated.

Half off food and drink specials, and TV’s wall to wall piqued the interest of those in attendance during Wild Card Weekend.

“For NFL fans this is like Christmas for them,” said Atlantis’s communications director, Joel Villanueva.

When it comes to wagers at the book Villanueva says only the men’s Division-I college basketball tournament in March rivals the popularity of the NFL postseason.

“Typically we’ll see the action get hotter and hotter every week until we get to that Super Bowl,” he said.

As more and more teams get eliminated and the stakes get higher and higher there’s also more buildup for Villanueva and his colleagues.

The Big Bowl Bash - as the staff calls it - is less than a month away.

“We will have a property-wide party up in our grand ballroom,” said Villanueva. “There will be jumbo screens across the property showing the game. There will be food and drink specials with a lot of fun, a lot of action, and of course plenty of ways to make bets at the Atlantis.”

Raffle prizes, and special Super Bowl prop bets highlight the evening.

Tickets start at $99 which includes admission, a buffet, and all you can drink draft beer.

Super Bowl LVI is February 13.

