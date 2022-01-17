Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a “day on” this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Rosewood Nature Study Area is in phase one of rejuvenating the landscape to its natural habitat.

A total of sixty volunteers will be learning about the wetlands and the nature study area. They will also be collecting any trash or debris that is harmful to the environment. Those who are participating will also be acting as community scientists by recording any species found in the wetlands.

Matthew DeBray, Communications Manager with the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation shared how a day of service inspires the foundation,

“Our parks and green spaces are something that is for everybody and we are super excited to have the community have so much support for keeping them clean and really learning about what are green spaces and what wetlands and parks can offer to the community,” DeBray said.

In honor of MLK and a day of service, The University of Nevada Reno’s ASUN student government is also having a volunteer event. At the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, volunteers will read to the kids a story about MLK Day and why we celebrate. Those participating will also help the kids write thank you letters to Civil Rights leaders who marched with Martin Luther King Jr.

Urban Roots will also be hosting a Day of Service. Volunteers will participate in farming tasks at their Urban Teaching Farm. Click here for more information.

For more on the ASUN Day of Service, click here.

Event details from the Truckee Meadows Parks foundation can be found here.

