Northern Nevada International Center grows to help immigrants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada International Center hired 14 new employees, promoted two long-time managers and added two board members as it works towards its goals of refugee resettlement, language access and translation services and international exchange programs.

“As the Northern Nevada International Center continues taking on greater responsibilities in and outside of Northern Nevada, we need to ensure our team can manage appropriately,” Executive Director Carina Black said in a statement. “We’re delighted to strengthen our team through the addition of high caliber individuals who will propel our organization to new heights and endear even more supporters to our work.”

Stacy Kinion and Gladys Wilson were promoted to managers,

Since 2016, Kinion has overseen all youth programs including the Youth Leadership Program with Algeria, the Youth Leadership Program with Kenya and the Brazil Youth Ambassadors Program.

As program manager, the center said, Kinion will be responsible for the growing collection of youth and professional programs that help Nevadans and visitors build global networks and inclusive world views through international travel and unique access to tours, contacts and information not always available outside of exchanges.

With more than 12 years of experience working with international and domestic nonprofit organizations, Wilson spearheaded NNIC’s Refugee Resettlement Program during the last four years, helping settle more than 200 refugees in the United States. As a Honduran immigrant, she used her experience to develop a connection with clients, leading them to resources to encourage independence.

As a program manager, the center said, Wilson will expand the team’s capabilities as Northern Nevada resettles immigrants from conflicts across the globe while also encouraging the local community to fully embrace their new neighbors.

Joining the board of directors are Erika Lamb, a local real estate professional, and Karen Galatz, a former journalist with a refugee and resettlement advocacy background. They join the 15 existing board of directors, led by board president Riley Sutton and board vice president Natha Anderson, Nevada State Assembly District 30 representative.

As resettlement needs grow, NNIC hired staff members. Aimee Lynne-Hirschowitz, Scott Oliver, and Mackenzie Peterson join as case aides, working with individuals or families as they enter the region. Krystal Bosworth joins as a program assistant to work on program management efforts. Leah MacArt and Amanda Mundt assist the team with donations and volunteer management. Nicole Mwalili will work as assistant health coordinator alongside Dr. Hamza Asumah, a Mandela Washington Fellow and founder and managing director of Halo Medical Services who works with NNIC in multiple capacities. NNIC is also recruiting several drivers to ensure immigrants have reliable transportation as they begin understanding the region’s geography and processes.

“The last two years have presented the organization with ample challenges to navigate, but we find ourselves continually attracting top-tier professionals who are committed to our vision of a more global community,” Black said. “Still, we are always in need of Nevadans who want to get involved with our organization, as the work required of NNIC continues to increase in response to increasingly complex global relations.”

To learn more about Northern Nevada International Center go to https://www.unr.edu/nnic.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.