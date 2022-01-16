New Sparks Municipal Court judge sworn in

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Shirle T. Eiting has been sworn in as judge for Sparks Municipal Court Department 1, replacing Barbara McCarthy, who retired.

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson appointed Eiting and the Sparks City Council unanimously approved it.

Eiting had been working as a city of Reno deputy city attorney and before that was chief assistant city attorney for Sparks.

In a statement, Eiting thanked the mayor and council for their support. She said her family has lived in Sparks for 32 years.

“I’ve had the incredible privilege of working with the city of Sparks in the past as chief assistant city attorney and look forward to serving again,” Eiting said.

