Crash closes Somersett Parkway in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A single-vehicle crash closed westbound Somersett Parkway at Crosswater Drive and eastbound Somersett Parkway at Whispering Rock Way, the Reno Police Department reported.

They ask people to be careful if they are driving in the area.

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital for treatment. That person’s condition is not known.

The crash happened about 2:45 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at at 775-334-2188, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.