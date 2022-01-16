BLM plans wild horse roundup in central Nevada

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management is gathering about 223 wild horses about 77 miles east of Fallon this week.

About 43 mares captured in the Desatoya Herd Management Area will be treated with GonaCon fertility control and be released. About 30 stallions will also be released.

The other 150 horses are considered excess. The BLM will use a helicopter to gather the horses.

Last March the BLM counted 277 wild horses in the Desatoya Herd Management Area. It has determined the appropriate number of horses in the area to be 127 to 180. The most recent gather in the area was 2019.

The purpose of the gather is to protect the range, the BLM said in a statement.

“By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the (BLM) aims to address resources issues related to drought and protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope and mule deer,” the BLM said.

Horses removed from the land will be taken to the Palomino Valley Center north of Sparks where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, go to: https://www.blm.gov/whb.

