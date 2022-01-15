West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are working to determine if impairment was to blame for a crash in west Reno late Friday night. A Buick SUV hit a tree and rolled over on the 900 block of Marsh Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

Two people were hurt, but both are expected to survive. Investigators are still working to determine which person was the driver of the vehicle.

