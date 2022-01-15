Advertisement

West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are working to determine if impairment was to blame for a crash in west Reno late Friday night. A Buick SUV hit a tree and rolled over on the 900 block of Marsh Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

Two people were hurt, but both are expected to survive. Investigators are still working to determine which person was the driver of the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Latest News

Sports Caravan, 1/14: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 1/14: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 1/14: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 1/14: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 1/14: Part One
Sports Caravan, 1/14: Part One
Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV)
National monument proposed for Nevada site sacred to tribes