Advertisement

Thousands of Nevadans share in student loan abuse settlement

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Thousands of Nevadans will share in a big settlement that 39 state attorneys general negotiated with a major student loan collecting company accused of abusive lending practices involving more than $1 billion in loans.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Friday that Nevadans are among those nationally who will benefit from the settlement with Navient.

The company agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers nationally and pay more than $140 million in other penalties.

Ford says 3,952 federal loan borrowers in Nevada will receive more than $1 million in restitution. Nearly 600 will receive private loan debt cancellations totaling more than $17 million.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Latest News

Kadin Dyer Blaschke arrest.
Suspect in Colorado Slayings Arrested in Reno
- In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks as a precaution against...
Nevada casinos data: Jobs lost, revenues down amid pandemic
The Waltham Way closure near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County due to a hazmat...
Acid spill triggers temporary shelter-in-place at TRIC
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno