Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno

Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Kadin Dyer Blaschke(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in the Jan. 9 slaying of two teenagers in Colorado was arrested Thursday in Reno, the U.S. Marshals Service reported Friday.

Kadin Dyer Blaschke, 19, was booked as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado, the Marshals Service reported. He was arrested at the Wells Avenue Motel 6.

Blaschke is charged with two counts of second degree homicide for the Jan. 9 slaying of two boys, the Marshals Service said. Three others were injured, two adults and one juvenile.

“The motivation for the shooting is unknown at this time, but 16 bullet holes were found in the vehicle that the victims were traveling in with their father,” the Marshals Service said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Marcus Venezio-Hernandez, 13, and Nevean Tafoya, 15, both of Pueblo, Colo., were killed Jan. 9 in a shooting at about 1:09 a.m. in southeast Colorado Springs.

