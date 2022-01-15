Sports Caravan, 1/14

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After nearly two full years away, the Sports Caravan has rolled back onto the high school hardwood.

So much has happened since our last show on February 28th, 2020. While the pandemic is still having an effect on prep sports, we’re so thankful to have the kids playing basketball again after missing out in 2020-21.

Week one featured a slimmer schedule than normal, but a mighty one nonetheless. We even got a buzzer-beater!

Check out the first installment of Sports Caravan and make sure to join us next Friday at 11:15 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.