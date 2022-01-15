Advertisement

Nevada regents vote to support university vaccine mandate

By SAM METZ/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s Board of Regents has voted 9-4 to send a letter to state lawmakers, health officials and Gov. Steve Sisolak in support of imposing a vaccine mandate on students enrolled in public colleges and universities in Nevada.

The non-binding letter does not affect current mandates in effect, which apply to staff but not students.

But it signals that battles over coronavirus measures are likely to continue for the more than 100,000 students at public colleges and universities throughout Nevada.

University presidents spoke in support of the letter and told regents that the majority of students were vaccinated and would support a mandate.

