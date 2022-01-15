Advertisement

Nevada casinos data: Jobs lost, revenues down amid pandemic

- In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks as a precaution against...
- In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic emerged in stark numbers in an annual report released Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, showing a decrease in employees at Nevada's biggest casinos and anemic revenues during the 12 months that followed a statewide casino shutdown in 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An annual report shows a decrease in employees at Nevada’s biggest casinos and anemic revenues during the 12 months that followed a statewide casino shutdown over the pandemic in 2020.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday in its annual Nevada Gaming Abstract that 302 casinos lost more than $206 million in the 12 months ending last June 30.

That compared with net income of almost $2.9 billion reaped by 267 casinos a year earlier.

The report said the average number of employees decreased 18% during the fiscal 2021 reporting period, from almost 136,000 to about 111,500.

State health officials have reported nearly 550,000 coronavirus cases and over 8,600 deaths during the pandemic.

