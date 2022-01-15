Advertisement

National monument proposed for Nevada site sacred to tribes

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV)
Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV)(GRAYDC)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada congresswoman and several elected and tribal officials announced support for national monument designation over a broad area south of Las Vegas they say is biologically diverse and rich with Native American cultural significance.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Las Vegas, said Friday she intends to introduce legislation in Congress in coming days.

The protected area would encompass a rugged and arid landscape generally between the Colorado River and the Mojave National Preserve in California.

It would include Spirit Mountain, a peak known as “Avi Kwa Ame” by the Fort Mojave Tribe and listed in 1999 on the National Register of Historic Places as a place sacred to Indian tribes.

Efforts toward national monument designation for the much wider area accelerated in recent months, driven by opponents of a big proposed wind farm.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Latest News

Kadin Dyer Blaschke arrest.
Suspect in Colorado Slayings Arrested in Reno
Gavel
Thousands of Nevadans share in student loan abuse settlement
- In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks as a precaution against...
Nevada casinos data: Jobs lost, revenues down amid pandemic
The Waltham Way closure near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County due to a hazmat...
Acid spill triggers temporary shelter-in-place at TRIC