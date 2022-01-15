Las Vegas: Homicides increase in 2021, solved rate high

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A newspaper reports that year-end data compiled from multiple agencies in the Las Vegas area showed that law enforcement investigated at least 245 homicides in 2021.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the total topped 2017, when 264 people were killed including 58 in an Oct. 1 mass shooting at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police handled 185 of last year’s killings.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told the Review-Journal he believes easy access to guns helped last year become the busiest year for homicides since he began heading the unit in 2018.

Countywide, shootings accounted for nearly 70% of all homicides, and 20 victims were under age 18.

