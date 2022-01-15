Advertisement

DRI study shows runoff from Peavine and other factors led to 2017 flooding

Peavine Mountain as seen from the Desert Research Institute
Peavine Mountain as seen from the Desert Research Institute(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of flooding in Lemmon Valley are all too familiar. Residents pointed out a flooded field with geese just last week.

But the problem took center stage in February 20017 when an atmospheric river traveled across the area. Swan Lake rose more than ten feet when compared to the lake’s level two years prior. Homes were destroyed, and a court battle ensued.

Residents claimed run off from development in the area as well as effluent from water treatment plants were the cause. And they were.

But what no one knew for sure; did run off from Peavine Mountain play a role?

“A majority of the runoff in the Lemmon Valley basin comes from Peavine,” says Sean McKenna, Desert Research Institute’s Hydrologic Sciences Division Director.

McKenna says a Desert Research Institute Study is the first to take an in depth look at that run off as well as the other components which contributed to the tragic flooding in Lemmon Valley in 2017.

Change in storm patterns, development and the impervious structures which come along with it, effluent, saturated soil, were also contributing factors and will continue to be says they study.

“We went back around 1900 and found another period, another year 1914 where the lake level was on a par with 20017,” says McKenna. “But what’s happened since then is changes to the basin with the development and then also weather patterns are changing,” he says.

“We have an attitude at the county which does not respect the people of Lemmon Valley at all,” says Jeanne Herman, the Washoe County Commissioner who represents Lemmon Valley. “They have been ignored and neglected,” she says.

Herman says she hasn’t officially received a copy of the DRI study, even though it affects her constituents.

The study gives very few if any recommendations to county planners, developers or public works except to better monitor tributaries which come off Peavine.

“Meantime we haven’t done one thing,” says Herman.

The DRI study validates what Lemmon Valley residents already knew about where they live.

Commissioner Herman though says she believes this report will simply fall on deaf ears and will be of no consequence to many on the commission and developers in the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Latest News

The Waltham Way closure near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County due to a hazmat...
Acid spill triggers temporary shelter-in-place at TRIC
The Ant Space offering rentable space in Sparks
Local business in Sparks offers office space for rent
Shamonte Benson-Young
Fallon man going to prison; ‘teen’ he solicited was undercover cop
NSHE board to submit letter of support for student vaccine mandate