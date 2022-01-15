Advertisement

Douglas sheriff seeks help in Gardnerville tobacco burglary

By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM PST
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for the public’s help finding those responsible for a Dec. 23 burglary at Pacific Gas at 1479 U.S. 395 in Gardnerville.

The burglar or burglars stole lots of tobacco products.

Anyone who has seen someone selling what may be stolen tobacco products is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-6206. Reference case 22so00299.

