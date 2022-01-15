Acid spill triggers temporary shelter-in-place at TRIC

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -A 130-gallon acid spill temporarily led to a shelter in place order Friday afternoon at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center between Sparks and Fernley.

Waltham Way in the area of the industrial park remains closed from the NV Energy power plant to the Patrick exit from Interstate 80, Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said. There is no estimated time to reopen it.

The spill happened about 2:45 p.m. and was contained in one building, Osborne said.

There were no injuries and the shelter-in-place has been lifted, he said.

A hazardous materials team from Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties responded as well as fire departments from those counties.

