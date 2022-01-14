Two Washoe County COVID testing sites closed until Tuesday; two still open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County COVID-19 testing sites at Bartley Ranch Regional Park and Eagle Canyon Park have closed and will reopen Tuesday due to staffing shortage, the Washoe County Health District announced Thursday.

All county testing sites will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The South Valleys Regional Park and North Valleys Regional Park locations will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., the health district said.

Northshore Clinical Laboratories operates the test sites and reports a staffing shortage.

Those seeking COVID-19 tests should expect delays and be prepared to wait, the health district said. Northshore does not take reservations but does ask residents to pre-register to speed up the process.

Details: https://aca-prod.accela.com/Washoe-Covid19/welcome.aspx

