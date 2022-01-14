Suspect chased from Douglas County, arrested in Mono County

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) -A Tuesday morning chase that started in Douglas County ended in Mono County, Calif., about an hour later when the suspect vehicle drove over spike strips, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Charles Qoroya Evanson, 39, of Vancouver, Wash., was booked on charges of felony evading a peace officer, delaying a peace officer and driving under the influence, the CHP said.

At about 2 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told the CHP that Evanson was driving south on U.S. 395 out of Gardnerville and was throwing drugs out of the window of his vehicle, the CHP said.

The vehicle crossed into California near Topaz at about 2:13 a.m. The CHP tried to use a spike strip on U.S. 395 just north of California 108 but failed. The chase continued south through Bridgeport towards Lee Vining. DCSO stopped pursuit and Mono County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit.

The CHP used spike strips for a second time north of Mono Inn and succeeded in stopping Evenson’s vehicle, the CHP said. Evanson got out and ran and deputies caught him and handcuffed him after a short chase, the CHP said.

