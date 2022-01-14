Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

