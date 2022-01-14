NSHE board to submit letter of support for student vaccine mandate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - During a special meeting on Friday, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted 9 to 4 in favor of submitting a letter of support for reinstating a vaccine mandate for students on Nevada college campuses. Many of the University Presidents attended the meeting and voiced their support of a vaccine mandate for students, including UNR President Brian Sandoval.

On December 21, 2021, in a split 6-6 vote, the Nevada Legislative Commission did not approve the proposed permanent regulation of the State Board of Health to mandate a COVID-19 vaccination for all NSHE students. This decision eliminated the vaccine requirement for all students and the Chancellor directed all institutions to lift any existing hold on student registrations for Spring 2022 based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Friday’s vote approves a letter that will be sent to Governor Sisolak, the State Board of Health and the Nevada Legislature in support of reinstating a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students.

