Nationwide bus driver shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The bus driver shortage is impacting school districts across the country, including Washoe County. ADP Research Institute analyzed anonymized data on bus drivers to find out what was going on before the pandemic and what has happened since.

Nationally, ADP Research found bus drivers are usually older and paid less. More than half of school bus drivers are 55 and older and one in five drivers are older than 65. Since the pandemic, most drivers retired early or switched jobs to find more rewarding career opportunities.

The Washoe County School District has adapted to this shortage and has created incentives to increase the potential of applicants. There are currently 75 vacant bus driver positions. The school transportation department has a new bus driving route where more students are being picked up in fewer locations and limited neighborhood stops. The district mentioned this new program is going smoothly after operating for a week now.

Anyone can apply for this position and a bus driver training course will be provided to you by the school district. Those who are in college or are even retired are encouraged to apply. With the flexibility, medical, and retirement benefits, Caty DeLone, the Human Resources Manager for Washoe County School District mentioned this is one of the most rewarding positions in the school district- they are urging any community member to apply.

DeLone shared,

“This opportunity exists in our community and on top of the flexibility, it is such a rewarding to be able to work with our students and have an impact. I’ve talked with a lot of students or former students who still remember their bus driver’s name from third grade. On top of the benefits that we offer- it just really is an amazing opportunity,” DeLone said.

Washoe County has created an action plan including a hiring incentive of $2,000. This additional payment is divided within a year of working as a school bus driver- $500 is given after the four-week training is complete, another $500 will be received after six months of employment, and the remaining $1,000 at the year mark.

For a direct link to the careers page to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.