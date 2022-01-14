Advertisement

Mono County COVID cases jump sharply; precautions urged

California COVID-19 graphic
California COVID-19 graphic(AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KOLO) -COVID-19 is surging in Mono County and health authorities there urge people to wear masks, use better masks and get vaccines and booster shots.

The current surge caused the Mammoth Unified School District to temporarily stop in-person instruction and businesses are being tested because of isolation and quarantine recommendations, the Mono County Public Health Department said.

“In Mono County, the COVID-19 positivity rate is a staggering 43% of those tested,” the health department said in a statement.  “In addition, case rates per 100,000 are the highest ever recorded at 401 over a 7-day period – up from 185 the week prior.”

In California, masks are required for people 2 years and older in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, through Feb. 15, the health department said. There are few exceptions.

The California Department of Public Health said cloth masks are the least effective, while surgical masks or higher-level respirators provide the best protection.

The state will do COVID-19 Antigen/PCR testing for community members only on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mammoth High School (365 Sierra Park Road) in the multipurpose room. County residents are required to bring proof of residency. Pre-registration is preferred: https://my.primary.health/l/mammothhighschool.

The Mono County COVID-19 testing schedule for January is here:  https://coronavirus.monocounty.ca.gov/pages/health.

