Mono County COVID cases jump sharply; precautions urged

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KOLO) -COVID-19 is surging in Mono County and health authorities there urge people to wear masks, use better masks and get vaccines and booster shots.

The current surge caused the Mammoth Unified School District to temporarily stop in-person instruction and businesses are being tested because of isolation and quarantine recommendations, the Mono County Public Health Department said.

“In Mono County, the COVID-19 positivity rate is a staggering 43% of those tested,” the health department said in a statement. “In addition, case rates per 100,000 are the highest ever recorded at 401 over a 7-day period – up from 185 the week prior.”

In California, masks are required for people 2 years and older in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, through Feb. 15, the health department said. There are few exceptions.

The California Department of Public Health said cloth masks are the least effective, while surgical masks or higher-level respirators provide the best protection.

The state will do COVID-19 Antigen/PCR testing for community members only on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mammoth High School (365 Sierra Park Road) in the multipurpose room. County residents are required to bring proof of residency. Pre-registration is preferred: https://my.primary.health/l/mammothhighschool.

The Mono County COVID-19 testing schedule for January is here: https://coronavirus.monocounty.ca.gov/pages/health.

“An effective mask has both good fit and good filtration. A well fitted mask has no gaps between the face and mask. With gaps, air that has virus particles can easily leak in or out around the sides of the mask. A properly fitting mask with filtration greatly improves protection for others if you are infected, and protection for you if you are exposed to an infected person. Regardless of the mask type, it is only effective if it is worn over your mouth and nose.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.