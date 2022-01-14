Hug High has distance learning Friday; no other Washoe schools affected

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Hug High School has temporary distance learning on Friday due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, the Washoe County School District said Thursday.

This applies only to Hug High School, which returns to in-person teaching on Tuesday.

A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen at 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks.

Students will find lessons and guidance online from teachers.

“I know our move to Temporary Distance Learning is a difficult adjustment for you, our families, and it is certainly not what we had hoped for. I am, however, very grateful for the hard work and support of staff, students, and their families during this time.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.