Advertisement

Hug High has distance learning Friday; no other Washoe schools affected

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Hug High School has temporary distance learning on Friday due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, the Washoe County School District said Thursday.

This applies only to Hug High School, which returns to in-person teaching on Tuesday.

A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen at 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks.

Students will find lessons and guidance online from teachers.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Flashing lights
Suspect chased from Douglas County, arrested in Mono County
The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole