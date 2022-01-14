Hug High has distance learning Friday; no other Washoe schools affected
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Hug High School has temporary distance learning on Friday due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, the Washoe County School District said Thursday.
This applies only to Hug High School, which returns to in-person teaching on Tuesday.
A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen at 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks.
Students will find lessons and guidance online from teachers.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.