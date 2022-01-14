Advertisement

Harry Reid buried in family ceremony in Searchlight

A U.S. Joint Forces bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader...
A U.S. Joint Forces bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., out of the U.S. Capitol after he lied in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP(Sarah Silbiger | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The late former Sen. Harry Reid has been buried at a desert cemetery in his hometown of Searchlight, Nevada, following a week of ceremonies in Las Vegas and at the U.S. Capitol honoring his decades shaping state and national policies.

A family representative said Reid’s family wanted Thursday’s graveside ceremony to be private. Reid died last month at home in Henderson, Nevada, at age 82.

His last Saturday in Las Vegas memorial drew more than 2,000 invited guests and his flag-draped coffin lay in state for a ceremony Wednesday at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

Reid served longer in Congress than anyone from Nevada and was Senate Democratic majority leader during terms of two presidents.

