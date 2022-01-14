Advertisement

Fallon man going to prison; ‘teen’ he solicited was undercover cop

Shamonte Benson-Young
Shamonte Benson-Young(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Fallon man will spend up to nine years in prison after what he thought was a teenage girl he was recruiting to be a sex worker ended up being an undercover police officer.

Shamonte Benson-Young, 24, will serve a least 43 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted facilitating sex trafficking of a child and attempted child abuse or neglect involving sexual exploitation, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of his arrest, Benson-Young was on parole for burglary with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit determined Benson-Young was trying to solicit an undercover detective posing as a 16-year-old girl, the district attorney’s office said. Benson-Young asked for explicit photos and videos and offered to set up sex-for-money advertisements and help facilitate prostitution. On April 13, 2021, Benson-Young went to meet what he thought was a 16-year-old and was arrested by HEAT detectives.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Darcy Cameron said he encouraged and helped a child to engage in prostitution and also created and posted child pornography for his financial gain, calling that abhorrent. Cameron said a significant and lengthy prison term would protect the community from further victimization.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Reno City Council passes downtown alcohol ordinance
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Latest News

The Waltham Way closure near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County due to a hazmat...
Acid spill triggers temporary shelter-in-place at TRIC
Peavine Mountain as seen from the Desert Research Institute
DRI study shows runoff from Peavine and other factors led to 2017 flooding
The Ant Space offering rentable space in Sparks
Local business in Sparks offers office space for rent
NSHE board to submit letter of support for student vaccine mandate