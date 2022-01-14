Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to locate a missing person. According to CCSO, Juan Jimenez-Cruz walked away from the Mallory Center on Fleischmann Way. He was reportedly there for medical treatment and left against medical advice.

Juan was last seen by Mallory staff around 6 p.m. on January 5th, 2022. He was wearing green and yellow sweatpants, a black North Face jacket, and red and black Under Armour slippers. He is 20 years old, 6′ and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

