Burn victim, family face a long road to recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As a 31-year-old single mother of four, Valerie Barrera was facing her share of challenges.

“She’s a great person with a kind heart,” says her sister Bery. “She was going through a tough time. She was separated from her children’s father a few years ago and that hit her hard.”

She had apparently been in a dating relationship with 32-year-old Jeremy Marcel Chatman until he went to prison two years ago. This October he was paroled and, he would later tell investigators, he still loved her and wanted to get back together. How she felt about that proposal is not known. but he said he went to meet near her home on Saturday afternoon December 11th.

A short time later she was seen running through an apartment complex screaming, engulfed in flames. witnesses found her sitting in a puddle trying to extinguish the fire. She told them her ex-boyfriend had doused her with gasoline and set her on fire..

He fled the scene, insisting, 10 days later when he was located, that an unknown person had set her on fire as the two sat and talked. He was booked on domestic violence and parole violation charges.

Meanwhile, she’s been fighting for her life, arriving at the burn center at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento in grave condition with third-degree burns over 46 percent of her body.

Today her condition is improved, but only slightly. “She is having another surgery on Saturday the 15th to get more grafting done,” says her sister. She has started to breathe on her own, but she has a trach, so she can’t speak.”>

And she faces a long road to recovery. “There will probably be reconstruction surgery and there’s going to be rehab, physical therapy for her hands to be able to get movement. She will need the support of her family, but it won’t be easy. We talked with her sister in South Carolina. The rest of the family--father, mother and children--are all in Reno.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up here: https://gofund.me/1035c215

