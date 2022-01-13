Advertisement

Vegas hospitals struggle with staffing amid latest surge

Tom Griffin takes a nose swab to administer himself a COVID-19 test during a preview of a...
Tom Griffin takes a nose swab to administer himself a COVID-19 test during a preview of a testing site Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Staffing levels at Las Vegas-area hospitals remain in the worst “crisis” category for the second week in a row as Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate soars to new heights in the state’s worst coronavirus surge to date.

Health officials said Wednesday nearly one in three people taking COVID-19 tests outside the home are testing positive.

Fueled by the omicron variant, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says the virus is spreading faster than ever before. He calls it a “tsunami.”

The Nevada Hospital Association says the seven-day moving average for confirmed hospitalizations in southern Nevada now exceeds 1,190 for the first time since January 2021.

