Advertisement

Turning your fitness resolution into a habit

By John Macaluso
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New Years fitness resolutions aren’t always easy to keep, but a local personal trainer has some tips to help.

Justin Cutler, Results Manager at Anytime Fitness, says sometimes motivation just isn’t enough.

“It’s about discipline and building sustainable habits,” said Cutler. “So things like eating protein in every meal, drinking a certain amount of water every day, moving 10 minutes a day. Things that are easy to do and easily repeatable.”

There will be days where you’ll want to give up or just not go at all. It’s days like these that could make or break your habit.

“Just keep showing up and, oftentimes, those days you don’t want to show up are the most important days to come.”

Cutler says it’s very important to set very specific goals. One gym member at Anytime Fitness has done just that.

“For me, it’s putting something on the calendar,” said Kylie Westerlind. “So I signed up for a marathon in March. So that means I have to train. I put in money, I have a running partner who’s doing it with me, so I have to show up for them and myself.”

Not only is it important to set goals, It’s important to ask yourself why you want to reach them.

“One person wanted to have a six pack,” said Cutler. “Great. I asked him why that matter of doing a start tearing up and he said that he doesn’t have enough energy to play with his daughter in the park as a good news, man. You don’t need a six pack for that. We need to get to that emotional reason why being healthy matters, because that’s what’s going to keep you going when motivation inevitably runs out.”

You can find more information on Anytime Fitness here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy investigating cause of power outage
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Body of missing Northstar skier found
Danthony Chaney
Suspect in Sacramento killing arrested in Reno
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada
Barry Lamar Carroll, left, and Julio Alberto Valdivia.
Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

Latest News

The alleged "fentanyl mom"
New Charges For 'Fentanyl Mom'
Rico Wiggins, left and center, and Christy Pasillas.
Carson City SO seeks missing woman
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
New Year's Fitness Resolutions
New Year's Fitness Resolutions