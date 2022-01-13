Turning your fitness resolution into a habit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New Years fitness resolutions aren’t always easy to keep, but a local personal trainer has some tips to help.

Justin Cutler, Results Manager at Anytime Fitness, says sometimes motivation just isn’t enough.

“It’s about discipline and building sustainable habits,” said Cutler. “So things like eating protein in every meal, drinking a certain amount of water every day, moving 10 minutes a day. Things that are easy to do and easily repeatable.”

There will be days where you’ll want to give up or just not go at all. It’s days like these that could make or break your habit.

“Just keep showing up and, oftentimes, those days you don’t want to show up are the most important days to come.”

Cutler says it’s very important to set very specific goals. One gym member at Anytime Fitness has done just that.

“For me, it’s putting something on the calendar,” said Kylie Westerlind. “So I signed up for a marathon in March. So that means I have to train. I put in money, I have a running partner who’s doing it with me, so I have to show up for them and myself.”

Not only is it important to set goals, It’s important to ask yourself why you want to reach them.

“One person wanted to have a six pack,” said Cutler. “Great. I asked him why that matter of doing a start tearing up and he said that he doesn’t have enough energy to play with his daughter in the park as a good news, man. You don’t need a six pack for that. We need to get to that emotional reason why being healthy matters, because that’s what’s going to keep you going when motivation inevitably runs out.”

