South Lake Tahoe 2022 Goals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe City leaders talked about Community goals in a live community discussion held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 and posted online for the public to attend.

Mayor Devin Middlebrook says housing is a top priority and mentioned 350 units in development.

The City is spending $4 million to pave roads.

The American Rescue Act will empower the City with $100,000 to purchase new art including murals and sculptures.

The dispatch system first responders use is getting an upgrade to prevent dead-zones. The project is the result of voters passing Measure S in 2020.

And, the 2 percent hotel tax approved by voters in 2016 is paying for a new recreation center in the middle of the City.

”It’s going to have a pool, an elevated running track, basketball courts, all sorts of events and ceremonies and all things. It’s going to be an awesome project. It’s breaking ground this year so that’s extremely exciting,” said South Lake Tahoe Mayor, Devin Middlebrook.

Another top priority is homelessness.

The South Tahoe Area Collaborative Services or STACS program will send police and mental health professionals to homeless camps. to help mitigate

