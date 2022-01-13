NV Gaming Control Board releases report on 2021 gaming revenue

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board has released the latest data on gaming revenue for fiscal year 2021. It includes a report regarding Nevada gaming licensees grossing $1 million or more in gaming revenue during the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021. During that time, there were 302 casinos in Nevada that fall into this category. Together, these casinos generated a net loss of $206,434,123 from total revenues of $16,122,303,401. These results compare unfavorably to FY20 when net income of $2,893,142,737 was recorded on total revenues of $18,348,234,892.

“Total revenue” is the money spent by patrons on gaming, rooms, food, beverage, and other attractions. “Net income/loss” is the money retained by casinos after expenses have been paid but prior to deducting federal income taxes and prior to accounting for extraordinary expenses. Gaming revenue accounted for $8,451,811,701 or 52.4 percent of total revenue. These 302 casinos paid $802,312,329 in gaming taxes and fees, equating to 9.5 percent of their gaming revenue.

On a county-by-county basis, Clark County had 173 casinos grossing $1 million or more in gaming revenue during FY 2021, which generated combined net loss of $742,547,698 from total revenues of $13,628,657,685. Washoe County had 36 casinos which reported combined net income of $275,286,216 from total revenues of $1,321,284,523. Elko County had 18 casinos with $132,240,099 in combined net income. South Shore Lake Tahoe in Douglas County with 7 licensees reported net income of $24,414,426. Carson Valley Area with 15 casinos generated net income of $37,388,203. The balance of the state had 53 casinos earning $66,784,631 in combined net income.

53 casinos owned by public companies accounted for 64.9 percent of the total gaming revenue generated statewide during the fiscal year.

